B. Riley Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $90.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. CL King upped their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE:BC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.70. 5,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,305. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.12 and a beta of 2.02. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 534,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.