B. Riley Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $34.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HZO. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

NYSE:HZO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $603.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $85,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $32,243.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 319,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,744.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,864 shares of company stock worth $2,323,143. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,092,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in MarineMax by 931.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 155,597 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $2,011,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

