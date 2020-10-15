Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €92.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.70 ($96.12).

ETR:WCH traded up €2.02 ($2.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €95.28 ($112.09). The stock had a trading volume of 119,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is €83.31 and its 200 day moving average is €67.21. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €95.66 ($112.54). The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

