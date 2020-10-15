Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,253,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up about 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Baker Hughes worth $29,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $199,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $361,242,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $4,771,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,029,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,005. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. 140166 increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

