Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $18.86

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $17.35. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 146,113 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

