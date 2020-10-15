Band Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.41 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $6.22 or 0.00053873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $127.41 million and $82.98 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00276506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.01472938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00150443 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol's official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

