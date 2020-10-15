Bank of America Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $51.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Accolade stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 4,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $44.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accolade stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.31% of Accolade as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

