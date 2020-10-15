Bank of America Boosts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $170.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $151.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.80. 860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,785. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

