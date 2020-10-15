Bank of America Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $235.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.96.

BIIB stock traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 52 week low of $220.01 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 34.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

