Bank of America Raises PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $138.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 69,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,796,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,111,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after buying an additional 406,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,916,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,680,000 after buying an additional 221,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

