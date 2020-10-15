BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Reaches $441,962.13

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $441,962.13 and approximately $514.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000154 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00048771 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,846,297,248 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.