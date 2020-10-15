BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0025

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $13,100.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00040136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.94 or 0.04801819 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

