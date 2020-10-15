Bitcoin SV Price Hits $170.17 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $170.17 or 0.01475155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, WazirX, FCoin and Indodax. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $680.16 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00274023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 126% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00564408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,544,083 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, YoBit, Coinbit, BigONE, MBAex, BX Thailand, Kucoin, IDAX, WazirX, Koinex, SouthXchange, FCoin, Huobi, Gate.io, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Bitkub, Binance, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Coinsquare, Kraken, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Bitrue, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, CoinZest, Bit-Z, OKEx, Altcoin Trader, DragonEX, Korbit, Bibox, Indodax, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Bithumb and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.