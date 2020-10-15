BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,396,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after buying an additional 117,627 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 96,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,497,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

