BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the September 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. 3,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,465. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 18.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 694,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 110,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,648,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 176,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the first quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 615.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 102.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.