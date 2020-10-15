Blakecoin (BLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $15.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $12,782.37 and approximately $15.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,534.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.58 or 0.03290694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.79 or 0.02278172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00431167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.01122136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00607210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00046269 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 27,703,239 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.