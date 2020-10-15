Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $185,965.80 and $168.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00276095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00093866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.01473601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149815 BTC.

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

