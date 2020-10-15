Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Achieves Market Cap of $13.64 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003112 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $4,232.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00276095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00093866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.01473601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149815 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

