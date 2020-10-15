BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $25.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 3,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

