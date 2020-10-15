BMO Capital Markets Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $602.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $594.00 to $602.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $641.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $646.29. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $571.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 30.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

