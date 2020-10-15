Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.47. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 42,107 shares traded.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Borr Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

