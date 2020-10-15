Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.47. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 42,107 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%.

About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.