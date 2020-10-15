Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets now has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Brinker International traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 53612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

In related news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 682.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $3,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 344.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Brinker International by 64.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Brinker International by 536.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

