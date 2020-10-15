Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.10). Sangamo Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 321,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,982. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.17.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

