Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,106 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Brunswick worth $31,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Brunswick by 185.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Brunswick by 659.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

BC traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,489. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.76 and a beta of 2.02. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. CL King upped their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

