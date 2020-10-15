Bunzl’s (BZLFY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,114. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

