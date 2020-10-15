Canaccord Genuity Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $630.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $550.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.59.

NFLX traded down $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $537.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $238.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $265.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

