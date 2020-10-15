CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.50% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

CarMax stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 12,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $1,199,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,553,318.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,817 shares of company stock valued at $31,400,527. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $48,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

