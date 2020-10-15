Carry (CRE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $576,845.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Carry token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $576,845.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.10 or 0.04766961 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,329,872,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,313,433 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.