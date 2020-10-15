carVertical 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,310.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $11,310.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00275918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.01478192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151400 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

