ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.05 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $23.05 million and $2.23 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00027883 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00276506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.01472938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00150443 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,164,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

