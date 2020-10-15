Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of CHPRF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,324. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

