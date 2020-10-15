Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on C. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

