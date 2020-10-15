Civitas Market Capitalization Hits $115,708.58 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $115,708.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00398482 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012137 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007662 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,774,439 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

