Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Gap Up to $11.82

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.55. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Meagan M. Mowry acquired 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,954.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,954.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee Bagwell acquired 2,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,904.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,442 shares of company stock worth $82,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

