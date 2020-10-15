Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) versus Landmark Bancorp (NYSE:LARK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Community Bank System pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 24.40% 12.95% 1.39% Community Bank System 25.46% 8.69% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bank System 0 4 0 0 2.00

Community Bank System has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Community Bank System’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Community Bank System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 1.94 $10.66 million N/A N/A Community Bank System $616.35 million 4.99 $169.06 million $3.29 17.45

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Landmark Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; asset management; risk management; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products. Further, it provides contribution plan administration, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration, fund administration, actuarial and benefits consulting, employee benefit trust, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 231 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

