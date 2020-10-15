CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CIX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019. CompX International has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of CompX International worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CompX International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.