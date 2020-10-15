Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.51. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 1,873 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 129.06% and a net margin of 7.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

