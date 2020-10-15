Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0814 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 47.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $716,100.40 and approximately $983,862.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,528.27 or 0.99960810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00050587 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00605226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00926352 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00099395 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,538,648 coins and its circulating supply is 8,792,371 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

