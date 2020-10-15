CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.78. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 2,607 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.