Cred (LBA) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Gate.io, OKEx and DDEX. Cred has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $838,826.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cred has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00276095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00093866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.01473601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00149815 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

