Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) a $11.00 Price Target

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) received a $11.00 price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 234,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

