Critical Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Share Price

Media coverage about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been trending negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Company earned a media sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,620,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

