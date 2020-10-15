Critical Survey: Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Arcos Dorados (OTCMKTS:ARCO)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kona Grill and Arcos Dorados, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcos Dorados 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 39.89%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and Arcos Dorados’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Arcos Dorados $2.96 billion 0.29 $79.90 million $0.38 10.97

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Arcos Dorados -3.50% -27.65% -3.66%

Volatility and Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2019, it operated or franchised 2,293 restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

