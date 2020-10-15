Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.20

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.63 million and $4,267.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.04771863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,116,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,301 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

