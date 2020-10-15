CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.14

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 5915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $126,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

