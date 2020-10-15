CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 94,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,136,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,060,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 98,213 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,104,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.35. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 31.06%.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

