DATA (DTA) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. DATA has a market cap of $3.92 million and $135,367.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, UEX and Huobi.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00275918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.01478192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151400 BTC.

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi, DDEX, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

