Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 120.6% in September

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 18,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the production and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company sells its products under the Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft by Qwest brands. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

