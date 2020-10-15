Degenerator Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Degenerator token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00601820 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034798 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.00 or 0.03120663 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 12,556.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000605 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance.

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars.

